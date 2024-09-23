The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

On Monday, WWE confirmed the addition of Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece in women’s tag-team action for the show this Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Additionally, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. The O.C. duo of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson was announced for the 9/24 episode.

Also scheduled for the show this week:

* Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah

* Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne

* The Grayson Waller Effect with Nathan Frazer & Axiom

* Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wren Sinclair (Women’s North American Title)

* NXT on CW Press Conference with Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz