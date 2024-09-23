The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.
On Monday, WWE confirmed the addition of Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece in women’s tag-team action for the show this Tuesday, September 24, 2024.
Additionally, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. The O.C. duo of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson was announced for the 9/24 episode.
Also scheduled for the show this week:
* Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah
* Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne
* The Grayson Waller Effect with Nathan Frazer & Axiom
* Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wren Sinclair (Women’s North American Title)
* NXT on CW Press Conference with Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz
TOMORROW on #WWENXT@therealestwendy & @WeAreRosemary will take on the team of @brinleyreecewwe & @karmen_wwe in tag team action!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/qwYt9FnEx2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 23, 2024
This has been bubbling for a few weeks.@TankLedgerWWE & @HankWalker_WWE will go head-to-head with @MachineGunKA & @The_BigLG THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/JAofOSqSu8
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 22, 2024