The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

As the road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto continues, WWE SmackDown returns on Friday night and Nick Aldis has checked in on social media today with some updates.

SmackDown’s General Manager released a video on X this evening to announce the addition of two new matches for the February 21 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand prime time program.

Now officially confirmed for the 2/21 show is Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman & Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga, as well as Liv Morgan vs. Naomi.

Previously announced for Friday’s SmackDown is DIY vs. Pretty Deadly for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, as well as Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso.

