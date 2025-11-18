WWE Raw was a loaded show on Monday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Expect the same next week.

On Monday, November 24, 2025, WWE Monday Night Raw rolls into the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where “The Last Time Is Now” tournament to determine John Cena’s final-ever opponent for his retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena will continue.

In second round matches, the 11/24 WWE Raw show will feature GUNTHER vs. Carmelo Hayes or Bronson Reed, as well as Solo Sikoa vs. Finn Balor or Penta in tournament action.

GUNTHER advanced to the second round of the tourney in his WWE Raw return on 11/17 at MSG in NYC, defeating top WWE NXT prospect Je’Von Evans in impressive fashion.

Solo Sikoa beat the returning Dolph Ziggler (Nic Nemeth) in his opening round tourney tilt on 11/17.

The Carmelo Hayes vs. Bronson Reed and Finn Balor vs. Penta matches in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament will take place this coming Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Also on next week’s WWE Raw on Monday night at Oklahoma City will be the Men’s WarGames Advantage match. Pictured in the promotional graphic to advertise the match were CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso vs. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

Next week’s WWE Raw serves as the final red brand “go-home show” leading into the highly-anticipated WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event scheduled for November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com next Monday night, and every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.