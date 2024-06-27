Two new matches have been announced for AEW Forbidden Door, which will also feature stars from NJPW, CMLL, and STARDOM.
First, former women’s champion Saraya will battle Mariah May in a quarterfinal matchup in the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Then, Mistico will team with the Lucha Bros to battle Los Ingobernables de Japon’s Hiromu Takahashi, Titan, and Yota Tsuji.
This Sunday, 6/30@UBSArena
Forbidden Door Zero Hour
Owen Hart Foundation Tournament@MariahMayx vs @Saraya
These 2 rivals will go 1-on-1 chasing a @wembleystadium World Title shot when former champion Saraya fights Mariah May in the@owen_foundation Quarterfinal this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/aMa7H5dGHd
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 27, 2024
This Sunday at #ForbiddenDoor @PENTAELZEROM, @ReyFenixMx and @TheHypeManAlex are promising something special that you’ve never seen from #DeathTriangle before!#AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door
THIS SUNDAY, 6/30@UBSArena | Long Island
Get your tickets NOW!
️- https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/9mXdnCDijO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2024
The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV takes place on June 30th from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. An updated lineup can be found below.
* AEW International Champion Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship
* Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
* New Japan Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone – Title for Title
* Mina Shirakawa vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship
* TNT Championship Ladder Match
* Jeff Cobb defends the NJPW World Television Championship in an open challenge
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy
* Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals
* Saraya vs. Mariah May Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals
* Lucha Bros & Mistico vs. LIJ (Hiromu Takahashi, Titan, Yota Tsuji)
* MJF vs. Hechicero
* Samoa Joe, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Learning Tree Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith