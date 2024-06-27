Two new matches have been announced for AEW Forbidden Door, which will also feature stars from NJPW, CMLL, and STARDOM.

First, former women’s champion Saraya will battle Mariah May in a quarterfinal matchup in the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. Then, Mistico will team with the Lucha Bros to battle Los Ingobernables de Japon’s Hiromu Takahashi, Titan, and Yota Tsuji.

This Sunday, 6/30@UBSArena

Forbidden Door Zero Hour Owen Hart Foundation Tournament@MariahMayx vs @Saraya These 2 rivals will go 1-on-1 chasing a @wembleystadium World Title shot when former champion Saraya fights Mariah May in the@owen_foundation Quarterfinal this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/aMa7H5dGHd — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 27, 2024

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV takes place on June 30th from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. An updated lineup can be found below.

* AEW International Champion Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

* Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

* New Japan Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Mone – Title for Title

* Mina Shirakawa vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship

* TNT Championship Ladder Match

* Jeff Cobb defends the NJPW World Television Championship in an open challenge

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy

* Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals

* Saraya vs. Mariah May Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals

* Lucha Bros & Mistico vs. LIJ (Hiromu Takahashi, Titan, Yota Tsuji)

* MJF vs. Hechicero

* Samoa Joe, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata vs. The Learning Tree Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith