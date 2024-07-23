TNA has announced two new matchups for this Thursday’s edition of TNA Impact!
AJ Francis will battle Sami Callihan one-on-one, with Rich Swann accompanying Francis to the ring. Then, Steve Maclin will face off against Cody Deaner in singles-action.
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT on @AXSTV and TNA+! @AJFrancis410 w/@RichSwannTNA vs. @TheSamiCallihan pic.twitter.com/9EdbqFeAOV
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 23, 2024
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT on @AXSTV and TNA+! @SteveMaclin vs. @CodyDeaner pic.twitter.com/CcojSq6cpc
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 23, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR TNA IMPACT!
-Jordynne Grace & Eric Young vs. Hammerstone & Ash By Elegance
-AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan
-Cody Deaner vs. Steve Maclin
-We’ll hear from Josh Alexander