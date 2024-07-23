TNA has announced two new matchups for this Thursday’s edition of TNA Impact!

AJ Francis will battle Sami Callihan one-on-one, with Rich Swann accompanying Francis to the ring. Then, Steve Maclin will face off against Cody Deaner in singles-action.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TNA IMPACT!

-Jordynne Grace & Eric Young vs. Hammerstone & Ash By Elegance

-AJ Francis vs. Sami Callihan

-Cody Deaner vs. Steve Maclin

-We’ll hear from Josh Alexander