New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two new matchups for their April 16th NJPW STRONG Windy City Riot event from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The new bouts feature a 10-man tag, and another Jay White open challenge. Check out the full details, along with the updated lineup, below.

10-MAN TAG:

An explosive ten man tag has been added to the card for Windy City Riot on April 16, as Team Filthy head into battle against a formidable side headed up by Tom Lawlor’s bitter rival Fred Rosser.

Rosser will bring Chris Dickinson, Ren Narita, Alex Coughlin and Josh Alexander to face Danny Limelight, Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, JR Kratos and Black Tiger. Rosser, Narita and Dickinson all have previous with Team Filthy leader Lawlor, and want to tear his team part. Meanwhile, JR Kratos and Alex Coughlin will be picking up for the first time since Nemesis, when Coughlin defeated the Most feared to graduate from the LA Dojo and end his Open Challenge Series. Kratos vowed to enact brutal revenge on Coughlin, but with Walking Weapon Josh Alexander completing Team Filthy’s opposition, that will be a tall task indeed.

JAY WHITE OPEN CHALLENGE:

The U-S-of-Jay Open Challenge series will continue at Windy City Riot, as the Switchblade faces his seventh challenger since Christopher Daniels first stepped to the plate at Nemesis.

Since then, White has taken on Jay Lethal and SW3RVE, with Chris Sabin, Mike Bailey and even Hikuleo set to face the Switchblade in the coming weeks. On April 16 though, his challenger is still a mystery. Who will face the ‘catalyst of professional wrestling’? Find out April 16!

It’s all part of a stunning card coming up this April 16!

-Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay

-Jay White open challenge

-Fred Rosser/Chris Dickinson/Alex Coughlin/Ren Narita/Josh Alexander vs. Danny Limelight/JR Kratos/Black Tiger/Royce Isaacs/Jorel Nelson