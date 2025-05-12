As previously reported on May 11, former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Sabu has passed away at the age of 60.

In a coincidental twist of timing, Vice TV is set to air a Dark Side of the Ring episode on May 13 focusing on Sabu’s uncle, The Original Sheik. Sabu participated in interviews for the episode prior to his passing.

We can also confirm that Sabu was recently filmed for an upcoming documentary on the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance. Additionally, a separate documentary centered on his final match against Joey Janela on April 18 had been in development.