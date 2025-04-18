The lineup for the final “go-home show” leading into WWE’s highly-anticipated two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” continues to take shape.

On Friday afternoon, SmackDown color-commentator Wade Barrett surfaced on social media with an announcement regarding a new segment for tonight’s final blue brand show on the road to Saturday and Sunday night’s WrestleMania 41.

Scheduled for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will feature a special sit-down interview with Wade Barrett talking to WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

On Thursday, Barrett also confirmed he sat down with Charlotte Flair for a similar chat about the women’s title tilt scheduled for “The Show of Shows” this weekend in “Sin City.”

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is John Cena and Cody Rhodes appearances, the 2025 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Street Profits (c) vs. Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag-Team titles, as well as Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, & Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

