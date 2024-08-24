The lineup for the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw continues to take shape.

During the August 23 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX, the official promotional trailer for the August 26 episode of WWE Raw premiered, and featured a couple of small updates to plans for the final red brand show leading up to WWE Bash In Berlin 2024.

The commercial included the announcement that Randy Orton will once again appear on the red brand program to build-up his title opportunity against GUNTHER at WWE Bash In Berlin.

It was also announced that we will get the fallout from The Judgment Day’s attack of The Terror Twins duo of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley from the 8/19 show.

After the commercial began airing on the 8/23 SmackDown, the official company website at WWE.com also released the following promotional materials for the 8/26 Raw:

Days before challenge World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WWE Bash in Berlin, Randy Orton will be live on Monday Night Raw. The road to The Viper’s highly anticipated rematch against The Ring General has been extremely volatile, including their slugfest last week as Raw concluded.



Are they destined to throw down once more before their epic title showdown in Berlin? Brace yourself for an appearance by WWE’s Apex Predator, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA.



Last week, The Judgment Day completely dismantled former allies Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in a destructive ambush.



Following the heinous attack, what is the condition of Priest and Ripley? Has the dark faction proven its superiority over The Terror Twins? How will it affect the Mixed Tag Team Match pitting Women’s Women Champion Liv Morgan and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio against Ripley and Priest at WWE Bash in Berlin? Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA.

With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup heading into Monday’s show at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island:

* Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable

* Randy Orton Will Appear Live

* Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman

* Update on The Terror Twins following attack by The Judgment Day

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament begins

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.