AEW has loaded up the card for next weekend’s WrestleDream pay-per-view in St. Louis with several big new match announcements.

During Tuesday night’s AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday special from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita picked up a major victory to secure their spot on the pay-per-view lineup. The duo defeated AEW World Tag Team Champions Bandido and Brody King in a Double Jeopardy match, earning the right to challenge for the titles. AEW later confirmed that the championship bout will officially go down at WrestleDream on Saturday, October 18.

In addition, the Jurassic Express reunion will be on full display in St. Louis. Jack Perry and Luchasaurus, who recently rejoined forces after months of tension, are set to collide with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, better known as The Young Bucks, in a high-stakes matchup. Adding an extra layer of intrigue, AEW announced that $500,000 will be on the line in the contest, giving The Young Bucks a chance to buy their way back into relevance and respect once again.

Rounding out the latest batch of WrestleDream additions is a TNT Championship clash between reigning title-holder Kyle Fletcher and challenger Mark Briscoe. The two have a lengthy singles rivalry dating back to 2024, with Briscoe winning their first two encounters and Fletcher evening the series this year by taking the next two. Their fifth meeting will now take place on pay-per-view with the gold at stake.

With these additions, the WrestleDream card continues to take shape as one of AEW’s most stacked events of the year. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com next weekend on October 18 for the best online live results coverage of the annual AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view from the Chaifetz Arena St. Lois, Missouri.

Featured below is the updated officially advertised lineup for the 10/18 AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event:

* Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley (“I Quit” Match)

* “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe (AEW World Championship)

* Kris Statlander (c) vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* Jurassic Express (Jack Perry & Luchasaurus) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) ($500,000 Match)

* Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe (AEW TNT Championship)

* Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) (c) vs. The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita) (AEW World Tag-Team Championship)