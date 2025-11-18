The lineup for the next WWE premium live event continued to take shape on Monday night, as two new championship contests were officially announced for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw from the world-famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City, New York, two new title tilts were made official for the aforementioned PLE, which goes down on November 29 from Petco Park in San Diego, CA.

As we noted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com earlier this evening, John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio II for the WWE Intercontinental title was announced for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Joining them as a new title match on the highly-anticipated 11/29 PLE in “The Golden State” is “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

The match was made official after Bella attacked Vaquer on WWE Raw for the second week in a row.

For those who missed it, featured below is a recap of the Bella-Vaquer segment from the 11/17 WWE Raw at MSG in NYC:

We see an angry-looking Stephanie Vaquer walking the halls as we head to a commercial break. When the show returns, several celebrities are shown in the building, including a bunch of NFL players and comedian Andrew Schulz. We are then shown footage from during the break, which shows them brawling with The Judgment Day. In the ring, Jackie Redmond is standing by and mentions she is about to have an interview with the WWE Women’s World Champion. We see footage of Nikki Bella attacking Vaquer last week. Back live, Redmond introduces “La Primera” herself. As Vaquer makes her way out, she is ambushed and attacked again by Bella. Bella grabs her by the hair after decking her, and gets on the microphone. She tells her she didn’t come back to watch from the sidelines and be Vaquer’s sidekick. She vows to take the title from Vaquer. Later in the show, the WWE cameras settled in at the commentary desk area, where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett ran down the updated lineup for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29 in San Diego, CA. While running down the card, they confirmed Bella-Vaquer for the title, as well as Cena vs. Dom, which was announced earlier in the show.

