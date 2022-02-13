WWE recently filed to trademark the terms “NXT: Level Up,” and “Joey Gonzalez” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment purposes. Level up is being categorized as a show name, while Gonzalez is most likely going to be the name of one of their incoming talents from the Performance Center.
The filings were made on February 9th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.
Mark For: NXT: LEVEL UP trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of a show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports information.
Mark For: JOEY GONZALEZ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.