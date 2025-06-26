All Elite Wrestling has new titles in the pipeline.

According to a report from Bodyslam.net, All Elite Wrestling has created two new sets of tag team titles over the past year, though neither has been introduced on television.

Sources within AEW claim that one of the concepts is the “Inter-Generational Tag Team Championships,” designed specifically for father-and-son duos. This concept reportedly influenced the increased on-screen focus on Christian Cage and Nick Wayne, as well as Billy Gunn’s involvement with The Acclaimed and Anthony Bowens.

There were also talks of bringing in real-life father-son teams, such as Ricky and Kerry Morton, and Kevin Von Erich teaming with one of his sons. A potential reunion of Jurassic Express was also floated, although it’s unclear if that idea was directly tied to the inter-generational titles.

As for Christian Cage and Nick Wayne, the original plan was for them to face The Hurt Syndicate in a match that would involve a betrayal angle, reportedly part of a larger storyline arc.

In addition to the Inter-Generational belts, AEW is also said to have developed Women’s Tag Team Championships. Despite being finalized over a year ago, both sets of titles remain unused and “sitting on the shelf” for now.