During Saturday’s Impact Wrestling No Surrender special it was revealed there is a working relationship with NJPW and the promotion.

One of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s most popular tag teams is coming to Impact as FinJuice (Juice Robinson and David Finlay) were announced to be appearing on Tuesday’s episode of Impact on AXS TV.

They are one-time IWGP Tag Team Champions. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo spent most of 2020 out of action. However, they most recently appeared on NJPW Strong.