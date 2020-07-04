Two NJPW Stars Suffer Knee Injuries, Will Miss Upcoming Events

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company stars YOSHI-HASHI and YOH have suffered knee injuries and will miss the upcoming New Japan Cup finals and Dominion events from Osaka-jo Hall on July 11th and July 12th. There is no reported timetable on their return. Check out the details below.
YOSHI-HASHI and YOH have both sustained injuries in recent bouts, YOSHI-HASHI to his right knee, and YOH to his left knee.
Both men will be unable to compete in Osaka Jo Hall on July 11 and 12, and there is no current timetable for either to return.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling apologizes to fans who were looking forward to seeing both wrestlers compete. We appreciate your understanding, and wish both men well in their recovery.
