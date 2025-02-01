– As noted, Janel Grant filed an amended lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Lauirinaitis and WWE in the United States District Court of Connecticut on Friday, January 31, 2025. As a result, McMahon and the other defendants have until February 21 to respond.

– Could Trick Williams begin his move to the WWE main roster tonight? The former WWE NXT Champion noted during a recent Tailgate Talks interview that he believes a WWE main roster call-up is in his ‘near future.’ According to one source, Williams is in town in Indianapolis, IN. As noted, former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez has also been seen in the host city for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event, and there have been rumors of her beginning her move to the main roster with a Women’s Royal Rumble appearance tonight. The seeds for a rivalry with Bayley on the WWE main roster have already been set for Perez.

– Others who have been confirmed to be in Indianapolis, IN. this weekend include Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL, who has been in Japan for a while recovering from an arm injury, Tonga Loa, The Bloodline member who has been on the shelf with an arm injury and is still reportedly wearing an arm brace, former ECW Champion and TNA Hall of Fame legend Rhino, AJ Styles and many others. Whether or not any will be appearing as entrants in the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches tonight remains to be seen.

