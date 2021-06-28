According to PW Insider, pro-wrestling star Jamie Hayter was forced to relinquish her Undisputed British Women’s Championship that she held with REV Pro due to an upcoming tryout with WWE’s NXT UK brand.

The promotion tweeted out that the newly vacated title will now be contested by Zoe Lucas and Gisele Show, who face-off in a singles contest at the London Cockpit event to crown a new champion.

The report adds that fellow REV Pro women’s star Skye Smitson will be receiving a tryout with WWE as well.

Undisputed British Women’s Championship declared vacant. Former Champions Zoe Lucas & Gisele Shaw will compete to crown a new champion on July 4th.https://t.co/TcMeKdZFjJ pic.twitter.com/5Xy0aCM8Tx — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) June 27, 2021