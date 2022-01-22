AEW announced on this evening’s Rampage that superstar CM Punk and women’s champion Britt Baker will both be addressing the AEW fans on this Wednesday’s Beach Break edition of Dynamite on TBS. Check out an updated lineup for the show below.

-Cody Rhodes versus Sammy Guevara ladder match for the TNT championship

-Chris Jericho/Santana & Ortiz versus Daniel Garcia/2Point0

-Adam Cole versus Orange Cassidy in a Lights Out Unsanctioned Match

-Red Velvet versus Leyla Hirsch

-CM Punk speaks

-Britt Baker speaks