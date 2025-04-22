– Gigi Dolin was backstage at the Raw After Mania show on Monday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

– The opening segment for the annual Raw After Mania, and the main event segment, have both gone viral on social media. On YouTube alone, in just 12 hours, the opening segment with Randy Orton attacking John Cena has drawn nearly three million views. The show closing segment with Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins officially becoming Paul Heyman Guys after laying out CM Punk and Roman Reigns is sitting at nearly 1.5 million views at just nine hours on the WWE YouTube channel.

– Also new on WWE’s YouTube channel is the latest installment of the WWE Playlist digital series, which looks at WWE Superstars who made their official WrestleMania debut at WrestleMania 41.

– Finally, Penta’s vlog from WrestleMania 41 Weekend has also dropped on YouTube.