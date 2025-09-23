The road to WWE NXT Halloween Havoc kicks off this week in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c on The CW Network on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, and heading into the weekly two-hour prime time program, a special announcement was made.

“You won’t want to miss this,” the announcement released by The CW Network via social media on Monday began.

“NASCAR drivers Cole Custer and Sam Mayer make a special appearance on an all-new WWE NXT TOMORROW at 8/7c on The CW,” the announcement concluded.”

Also advertised for the 9/23 NXT on CW show is Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams in a NXT Champion vs. TNA Champion “Winner Takes All” match, Candice LeRae vs. Lainey Reid in a WWE Women’s Speed Championship Number One Contender match, as well as Myles Borne vs. Lexis King in a Lights Out match.

