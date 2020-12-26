Stardom has announced two matches for the second night of Wrestle Kingdom 15. The event takes place on January 4th and 5th, 2021.

Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano vs. Giulia and Syuri in a tag match, and Saya Kamtani, Azumi, and Utami Hayashishita vs. Maika, Natsupoi, and Himeka in a six-woman tag team match have been booked. However, they will both be dark matches.

Here are the cards for the show:

January 4:

Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan

KENTA vs. Satoshi Kojima for the IWGP US title contract briefcase

Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Guerillas of Destiny for the IWGP Tag Team titles

Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

King of Pro Wrestling Ranbo

January 5: