Stardom has announced two matches for the second night of Wrestle Kingdom 15. The event takes place on January 4th and 5th, 2021.
Mayu Iwatani and Tam Nakano vs. Giulia and Syuri in a tag match, and Saya Kamtani, Azumi, and Utami Hayashishita vs. Maika, Natsupoi, and Himeka in a six-woman tag team match have been booked. However, they will both be dark matches.
Here are the cards for the show:
January 4:
- Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan
- KENTA vs. Satoshi Kojima for the IWGP US title contract briefcase
- Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Guerillas of Destiny for the IWGP Tag Team titles
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
- King of Pro Wrestling Ranbo
January 5:
- Winner of Naito-Ibushi vs. Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles
- Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu-ELP winner for the IWGP Jr. title
- SANADA vs. EVIL
- Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb for the NEVER Openweight title
- El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team titles
- 4-way match for the KOPW title
- Dark match featuring Stardom talent