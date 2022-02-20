It was announced by Baron Black on today’s Graposdy that pro-wrestling stars Gabriel Kidd and Lio Rush will no longer be competing at the February 24th TERMINUS event in Atlanta, as both men are dealing with injuries.

Rush was set to take on Shane “Swerve” Strickland, while Kidd would have faced MLW superstar Davey Richards. Black also announced that Strickland will now face Richards in a singles-contest.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TERMINUS II:

-Jonathan Gresham versus Santana for the ROH world championship

– Daniel Garcia/Kevin Blackwood versus Joe Keys/Dante Caballero

-Adam Priest versus Invictus Khash

-Kenny Alfonso/Chris Sabin versus Leon Ruff/Tre Lamar

-Jay Lethal versus Baron Black

-Liiza Hall versus Serena Deeb

-Queen Aminata versus Killa Kate

-Davey Richards versus Shane “Swerve” Strickland