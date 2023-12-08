Warner Bros. decided to put John Cena’s “Coyote vs Acme” movie on hold indefinitely despite spending $70 million on the project.

However, the studio is now allowing the filmmakers to pitch the movie to other studios following the negative response to the news of its cancellation.

In the film, Cena portrays the CEO of the Acme Corporation. It was shot in New Mexico last year and directed by Dave Green, known for his work on “Earth to Echo” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.”

Chris DeFaria and James Gunn produced the movie. “Coyote vs Acme” is based on the iconic Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote, who is constantly unsuccessful in trying to catch and eliminate his arch-nemesis, the Road Runner.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Netflix and Paramount have submitted official offers for the film. Paramount’s proposal suggests releasing it in theaters next year and streaming it on Paramount+. Sources noted in the report stated that Warner Bros. Discovery is seeking “$70 million and then some” to cover the initial tax write-off for Warner Bros.

There are reports that Amazon is considering making a bid, but Apple and Sony, who have also viewed the film, are not interested.