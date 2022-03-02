The semi-finals of the 2022 WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic are now official.

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode featured the final first round matches of the tournament. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeated Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta to advance, while Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon to advance.

Choo and Kai will now face Jade and Gonzalez in the semi-finals. The other semi-finals bout will feature Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. The winning teams from those two bouts will meet in the finals at a later date.

The winners of the tournament will have their names added to the Dusty Classic trophy, and they will receive a title shot from NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Below is an updated look at the Women’s Dusty Classic brackets, along with photos and videos from tonight’s matches:

FIRST ROUND

* Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Amari Miller and Lash Legend

* Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

* Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeated Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta

* Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

SEMI-FINALS

* Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

* Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai vs. Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez

FINALS

* Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray or Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai or Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez

