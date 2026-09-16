More details have been announced for the returning Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone announced the return of the tournament during Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. One day later, Stone revealed that two teams will receive first-round byes.

NXT Tag Team Champions The Vanity Project (Ricky Smokes & Brad Baylor) and AAA Tag Team Champions The Wagner Brothers (El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. & Galeno) will both receive byes in the tournament.

The Creed Brothers (Julius & Brutus Creed) are the only other team confirmed for the field thus far.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will officially begin on the September 22 episode of NXT.

This marks the first Dusty Classic since 2024, when Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin won the tournament. The tournament was first introduced in 2015, with eight editions taking place over the past 11 years.