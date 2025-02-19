Oba Femi opened this week’s episode of WWE NXT by seeking answers and revenge on the group that attacked him at WWE NXT: Vengeance Day.

Femi called out Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin, but instead, TNA Wrestling X-Division Champion Moose answered the call. The two exchanged brief words, with Moose claiming that he popped Femi’s bubble and can’t be ruled. Femi retorted that it was actually Moose’s TNA bubble that was in trouble. They agreed to have a match in the future.

Karmen Petrovic earned the opportunity to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women’s North American Championship after winning a triple threat match on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Petrovic secured the victory with a roll-up pin on Kelani Jordan after Jaida Parker was distracted by the crowd. This was the first triple threat match for all three women.

After the match, Petrovic was attacked by Fatal Influence members Jazmyn Nyx, Jacy Jayne, and Fallon Henley during a commercial break. However, they were confronted by Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace, and NXT Women’s Champion Giulia. Fallon Henley is the former NXT North American Champion.

During a recent appearance on the “Huge Pop!” podcast, MVP revealed his tactic for dealing with Vince McMahon being in his ear while he was doing commentary in WWE.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On how he dealt with McMahon on commentary: “I figured out something real quick. Vince would make suggestions on what to say, and I figured out real quickly, what I would hear in my headset, the mic would key, I know Vince was about to make a suggestion. I would say something before he could speak because I know whatever I say is going to be way better than whatever he suggested. I would hear the mic click like he was about to say something, and then I would say something, and I would hear the mic click out. That would happen all the time. I just knew he was going to say something and I would say something quick and witty and I would hear the mic key out. I guess he would go, ‘Okay, that was good.’”

On if he ever got confronted about it: “No, never. He didn’t know I was doing that on purpose.”