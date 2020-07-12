Two Title Changes At Today’s NJPW Dominion Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling returned to Osaka-jo Hall for today’s Dominion event, which saw two titles change hands.
Suzuki-Gun members Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi defeated Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the new IWGP Tag Team champions. Ibushi and Tanahashi originally won the belts during the New Japan Road tour. Sabre picked up the win for his team.
Then in the main event…new Bullet Club member EVIL defeated Tetsuya Naito to become the new double IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental champion in a shocking upset. EVIL, who just won the New Japan Cup to earn this opportunity, connected with a low-blow and his signature Everything Is Evil STO to start his first IC and World title reign. This ends Naito’s 190 days as champion after finally conquering Kazuchika Okada at this past January’s WrestleKingdom.
We’ll have full results up from Dominion later.
- Rumor: Drew McIntyre To Lose WWE Championship Soon?
- New Report On Kenny Omega’s Future Direction In AEW, Plans To Push Him As A Singles Star?
- Vanessa Borne Promoted To WWE Main Roster, Awaiting Debut
- Naomi Makes Instagram Post About Last Night’s Karaoke Segment, Goes After Lacey Evans
- #FTR Speaks On The Differences Between Tony Khan and Vince McMahon
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Jim Ross On Why The WWE Signed The Undertaker To A New Fifteen Year Deal
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing