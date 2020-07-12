Two Title Changes At Today’s NJPW Dominion Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling returned to Osaka-jo Hall for today’s Dominion event, which saw two titles change hands.

Suzuki-Gun members Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi defeated Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the new IWGP Tag Team champions. Ibushi and Tanahashi originally won the belts during the New Japan Road tour. Sabre picked up the win for his team.

Then in the main event…new Bullet Club member EVIL defeated Tetsuya Naito to become the new double IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental champion in a shocking upset. EVIL, who just won the New Japan Cup to earn this opportunity, connected with a low-blow and his signature Everything Is Evil STO to start his first IC and World title reign. This ends Naito’s 190 days as champion after finally conquering Kazuchika Okada at this past January’s WrestleKingdom.

We’ll have full results up from Dominion later.