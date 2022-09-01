AEW announced on this evening’s go-home edition of Dynamite from Chicago that Kip Sabian will be challenging PAC for the All Atlantic championship at this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view. They also announced that HOOK will be defending the FTW championship against the Jericho Appreciation Society’s Angelo Parker on Sunday as well.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT

AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley issued an open contract

Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title

Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions

United Empire or The Elite vs. Best Friends or The Dark Order

Finals to be determined on the 8/31 go-home Dynamite and 9/2 Rampage.

AEW TBS Title Match

Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Casino Ladder Match

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. The Joker entrant TBA

Winner to receive a future AEW World Title shot.

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Sting, Darby Allin, & Miro vs. The House Of Black

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns

Zero Hour Pre-show

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

AEW All Atlantic Championship Match

Kip Sabian vs. PAC (c)

FTW Championship Match

Angelo Parker vs. HOOK (c)