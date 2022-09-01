AEW announced on this evening’s go-home edition of Dynamite from Chicago that Kip Sabian will be challenging PAC for the All Atlantic championship at this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view. They also announced that HOOK will be defending the FTW championship against the Jericho Appreciation Society’s Angelo Parker on Sunday as well.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT
AEW World Title Match
Jon Moxley issued an open contract
Fatal 4 Way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Title
Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter
AEW World Tag Team Titles Match
The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory (c)
Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions
United Empire or The Elite vs. Best Friends or The Dark Order
Finals to be determined on the 8/31 go-home Dynamite and 9/2 Rampage.
AEW TBS Title Match
Athena vs. Jade Cargill (c)
Casino Ladder Match
ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. The Joker entrant TBA
Winner to receive a future AEW World Title shot.
Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho
Sting, Darby Allin, & Miro vs. The House Of Black
Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage
Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns
Zero Hour Pre-show
Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii
AEW All Atlantic Championship Match
Kip Sabian vs. PAC (c)
FTW Championship Match
Angelo Parker vs. HOOK (c)