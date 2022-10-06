AEW has announced two more title matches for this Friday’s Battle of the Belts IV television special, which will air live immediately following a live edition of AEW Rampage.

FTR will defend the ROH tag team titles against the Gates of Agony.

Then…Willow Nightingale will once again challenge Jade Cargill for the TBS title.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR BATTLE OF THE BELTS IV

-FTR vs. Gates of Agony for the ROH tag team titles

-Willow Nightingale vs. Jade Cargill for the TBS title

-PAC vs. Trent for the All Atlantic title