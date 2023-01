AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s Battle of the Belts V television special, which will air immediately following the live episode of Rampage and features three titles on the line. Check it out below.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Kip Sabian for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett No Holds Barred for the AEW Tag Team Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue for the TBS Championship