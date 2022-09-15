AEW has added two title matches for next week’s Dynamite Grand Slam television special, which takes place from the legendary Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Toni Storm will defend the AEW women’s interim championship against Athena, Britt Baker, and Serena Deeb in a Fatal-Four Way matchup. T

Then…PAC will put the All Atlantic championship on the line against his old rival, Orange Cassidy.

In addition AEW has also confirmed that HOOK and Action Bronson will be taking on Matt Menard and Angelo Parker in a grudge tag team match on Rampage Grand Slam, which airs on 09/23, but will be taped immediately following Dynamite Grand Slam.

UPDATED CARD FOR DYNAMITE GRAND SLAM

-Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson or Chris Jericho for the AEW world championship

-The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Your Glory for the AEW tag team championship

-Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb vs. Athena vs. Britt Baker for the AEW women’s interim championship

-PAC vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW All Atlantic championship

UPDATED CARD FOR RAMPAGE GRAND SLAM

Action Bronson & Hook vs Matt Menard & Angelo Parker