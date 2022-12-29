AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be taped immediately following this evening’s Dynamite from Colorado and will feature two titles on the line. Check it out below.
-Orange Cassidy vs. Trent for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship
-Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan for the TBS Championship
-Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta
-We’ll hear from AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter
-We’ll hear from Jon Moxley
-More Matches will be announced for the first Dynamite of 2023
