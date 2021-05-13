AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will feature two title matchups. Check out the bouts below.

-The Young Bucks versus The Varsity Blondes for the AEW tag team championship

-Serena Deeb versus Red Velvet for the NWA women’s championship

-Christian Cage versus Matt Sydal

-Anthony Ogogo versus Austin Gunn