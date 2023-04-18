NWA has announced the full lineup for this evening’s edition of its flagship program, Powerrr.

The show will feature NWA world champion Tyrus speak to the audience about the upcoming Crockett Cup tournament, as well as two title defenses. Check out the full lineup below.

-NWA World Champion Tyrus speaks about the rumored Crockett Cup

-Thom Latimer vs. Psycho Boy Fodder for the NWA World TV Championship

-Kerry Morton vs. Joe Alonzo for the NWA Jr. Heavyweight Championship

-La Rosa Negra vs. Natalia

