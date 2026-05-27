The card for next week’s episode of WWE NXT is beginning to come together following several developments on Tuesday night’s show on The CW Network.

During the May 26 episode, Tony D’Angelo announced that he will defend his championship against Kam Hendrix on the June 2 edition of NXT.

However, D’Angelo also had another issue on his mind, calling out Naraku to the ring.

Naraku, formerly known as EVIL, confronted D’Angelo and made it clear that he intends to make sure the champion leaves next week still holding the title.

According to Naraku, the two are destined to eventually go to war over the championship, but he wants that battle to happen on his own terms.

Elsewhere on the show, Lexis King learned who his next challenger will be for the WWE Speed Championship.

Romeo Moreno pulled off a surprising upset victory over Nathan Frazer in tournament action, scoring the win with only seconds remaining in the bout.

Moreno’s victory officially sends him to the finals after Dorian Van Dux and Sean Legacy previously wrestled to a time-limit draw earlier in the evening.

That sets up Lexis King vs. Romeo Moreno for the Speed Championship next Tuesday.

DarkState also continued to make their presence felt on NXT television.

After turning on Saquon Shugars last week, the group explained their actions during Tuesday’s show by claiming Shugars was simply an independent wrestler, while they viewed themselves as elite Division-I level athletes.

The faction promised they were far from finished making statements, and later backed up those words by attacking Myles Borne and Tavion Heights backstage while the two were in the middle of an argument.

The incident led to a tag team match being made official for next week’s episode.

In other action announced for June 2, Lizzie Rain will look for revenge against Zaria, while Tate Wilder is scheduled to go one-on-one with Jackson Drake after issuing a backstage challenge on Tuesday night.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage.

A STATEMENT 👊 Naraku may have had @TonyDangeloWWE's back tonight, but he has his EYES on the NXT Title! pic.twitter.com/PCpIyue363 — WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2026