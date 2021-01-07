Following last night’s Kings of Colosseum special Major League Wrestling has announced two new title matchups for future episodes of Fusion.

The Von Erich brothers will put the MLW tag team titles on the line against Los Parks (LA Park & El Hijo de la Park) on next week’s show (January 13th) thanks to a deal put together by Salina de la Renta.

Then the following week (January 20th)…Jacob Fatu will be defending the heavyweight championship against ACH (fka Jordan Myles in WWE), who earned this opportunity after his excellent showing in the Opera Cup.