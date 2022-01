AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s Beach Break edition of Rampage, which includes Jurassic Express defending the tag team titles. Check it out below.

-Jurassic Express versus Private Party for the AEW tag team titles

-FTR versus Brock Anderson/Lee Johnson

-Jade Cargill versus Julia Hart for the TBS championship

-Anthony Bowens versus Jon Moxley

