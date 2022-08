AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be filmed immediately following tonight’s Dynamite from Cleveland, Ohio. Check it out below.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dustin Rhodes for the ROH world championship

-Wardlow vs. Ryan Nemeth for the TNT championship

-House of Black vs. Dark Order trios tournament quarterfinals

-TBS champion Jade Cargill will speak

-Sammy Guevara/Tay Conti vs. Ruby Soho/Ortiz