AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s Fight for the Fallen television special, which will feature two marquee title matches. Check it out below.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita for the AEW women’s championship

-Danhausen vs. Ricky Starks for the FTW championship

AEW added that more matches will be revealed for next week’s show on Saturday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Announced For Next Week's #AEWDynamite Fight For The Fallen pic.twitter.com/MKYmYjnJ7Z — PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) July 21, 2022

Special thanks to PWUnlimited.