AEW has announced two title matchups for next week’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which takes place from the Gas South Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Check it out below.
-Sammy Guevara versus Tony Nese for the TNT championship
-FTR versus The Lucha Bros 2-out-of-3 falls for the AEW tag team championship
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2021