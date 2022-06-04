New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two title matchups for the June 20th & June 21st New Japan Road shows, which will take place from the legendary Korakuen Hall.

Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato will defend their IWGP Junior tag team championships against TJP and Franceso Akira. Details below.

“On June 20, the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships will be at stake when Francesco Akira and TJP challenge Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato. The United Empire side picked up a win over Team Six or Nine at the Best of the Super Jr. final June 3 when they struck with a double team being dubbed the ‘Leaning Tower’ before Taguchi was forced to submit to the Pinoy Stretch. Now they’ve earned their shot at the titles; will gold come to the United Empire?”

Then…BOSJ winner Hiromu Takahashi will challenge Bullet Club’s Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship. Details below.

“On June 21, Taiji Ishimori will be defending the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against Hiromu Takahashi. In the Nippon Budokan on June 3, Hiromu was victorious over rival El Desperado, claiming an unprecedented third successive and fourth overall Best of the Super Jr. trophy. Now claiming his title opportunity, can the Time Bomb convert against the same opponent and in the same building where he won his first BOSJ?”