New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two title matches for their July 10th and July 11th Summer Struggle events in Sapporo. First up…El Desperado will defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship against the Bullet Club’s Taiji Ishimori on July 10th, then Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. defend the IWGP tag team titles against LIJ’s Tetsuya Naito and SANADA. Check out the full details below.

ELL DESPERADO VS. TAIJI ISHIMORI:

On night one in Sapporo, the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship will take center stage as El Desperado will attempt to make his second defence against Taiji Ishimori. After Desperado took the vacant crown in a three way battle in Osaka Jo Hall back in February, Ishimori was quick to assert himself as a potential challenger. Desperado responded in the affirmative, but in the meantime, a singles defence with YOH took priority. After Desperado defeated YOH at Dominion on June 7, Ishimori was not going to let anybody jump the line. After making his challenge, Ishimori vowed to be a double champion by taking the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships on June 23 from Roppongi 3K, and then defeat the singles champion. This should be a classic battle of speed, technique and ruthless stylings as Numero Dos is pitted against the Yes Lock, and Bloody Cross against Pinche Loco. Who comes out with the gold?

SUZUKI-GUN VS. LIJ