The lineup for TNA Victory Road 2024 continued to take shape this week.

During the Thursday, September 5, post-Emergence episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, two new title matches were announced for TNA Victory Road 2024.

Scheduled for Friday, September 13 in San Antonio, Texas, TNA Victory Road 2024 is scheduled to be headlined by Nic Nemeth vs. Moose of The System for the TNA World Championship.

On the 9/5 iMPACT, it was announced that fellow members of The System, Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards, will invoke their rematch clause and challenge ABC for the TNA World Tag-Team Championships at the 9/13 special event in San Antonio.

Additionally, it was announced that Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich of The System will defend their TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships against Spitfire duo Jody Threat and Dani Luna. If Spitfire loses, they must break up as a team.

