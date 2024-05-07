Two big title matches have been confirmed for the WWE King and Queen of the Ring event.

Becky Lynch will clash with Liv Morgan, with the Man’s World Women’s Championship on the line. Then, Sami Zayn will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable in a triple-threat match.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring takes place on May 25th from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is an updated lineup for the show.

WWE World Women’s Championship Match:

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

WWE Intercontinental Championship Triple-Threat Match:

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable

Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals

King of the Ring Tournament Finals