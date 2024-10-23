The post-Halloween Havoc 2024 episode of WWE NXT is already starting to take shape.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on October 22, two title matches were announced for the first show to follow this Sunday’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 special event.

Scheduled for the October 29 episode of NXT On CW is Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship, as well as Fraxiom duo Nathan Frazer and Axiom defending their NXT Tag-Team Championships against the team of Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live NXT on CW results coverage.