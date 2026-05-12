Two more title matches are now official for the next edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw, WWE confirmed that Ethan Page will challenge Penta for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at the special event on Saturday, May 23.

The title bout adds another high-profile singles match to the lineup, with Page looking to capture championship gold against the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Another championship contest was also announced for the show.

The Vision duo of Logan Paul and Austin Theory are scheduled to defend the WWE World Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits.

The match comes after tensions between the two teams continued to build on WWE programming in recent weeks.

More matches and segments for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/23 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage.