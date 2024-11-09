Two championship matches are coming to WWE SmackDown next week.

During the November 8 episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network from Buffalo, New York, two big title tilts were officially announced for next Friday night’s show on November 15 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Now confirmed for the 11/15 episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA blue brand Friday night live primetime program is Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the WWE Women’s Championship, as well as The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag-Team Championships.

