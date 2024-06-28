Two new matches have been confirmed for TNA Slammiversary.

Jordynne Grace will be defending the Knockouts Championship against Ash By Elegance. Then, Mustafa Ali will put the X-Division Championship on the line against “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

.@SpeedballBailey made the save and @MustafaAli_X laid out the challenge! Ali vs Bailey at #TNASlammiversary for the X Division Championship?! Subscribe to TNA+ to WATCH #TNAiMPACT NOW!: https://t.co/2L2bLjobCC pic.twitter.com/ShaPIzhpT2 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 28, 2024

BREAKING: @JordynneGrace will defend the TNA Knockouts World Championship against @Ashamae_Sebera at #TNASlammiversary on July 20! Streaming LIVE on TNA+ from the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada! Be there LIVE: https://t.co/yL6sSRpKP5 pic.twitter.com/HTFbuN22IV — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 28, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SLAMMIVERSARY:

TNA World Championship – Six-Man Elimination Match:

Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian/Mike Santana vs. Jake Something/Joe Hendry

TNA Knockouts Championship Match:

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash By Elegance

TNA X-Division Championship Match:

Mustafa Ali (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey