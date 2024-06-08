WWE announces two more matchups for the Clash at the Castle premium live event.

Cody Rhodes will once again defend his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against AJ Styles, this time with an “I Quit” stipulation.

Then, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will put their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line in a triple-threat match against Zoey Stark/Shayna Baszler and Isla Dawn/Alba Fyre.

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place on June 15th from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. An updated lineup can be found below.

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship I Quit Match:

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Damian Priest (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Bayley (c) vs. Piper Niven

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gale

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs.Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre