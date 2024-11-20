WWE has announced two title matches for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

First, we’ll see Tony D’Angelo and Shawn Spears facing off for the NXT North American Championship.

Additionally, Fallon Henley vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship will be taking place.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

NXT North American Championship Match:

Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match:

Fallon Henley vs. Tatum Paxley

Iron Survivor Qualifier:

Kelani Jordan vs. Giulia

Iron Survivor Qualifier:

Ethan Page vs. Axiom

Additionally, we have three matches announced for the WWE NXT Deadline pay-per-view event, which airs on December 7th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

You can check out the updated WWE NXT Deadline 2024 card below:

NXT Championship Match:

Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge:

Je’Von Evans vs. Nathan Frazer vs. 3 More TBD

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge:

Sol Ruca vs. Zaria vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. 2 More TBD

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.